Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 35.6% in March

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

