Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $45.89. 314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,104. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,371. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 105,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

