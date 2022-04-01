Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.
NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $45.89. 314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,104. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,371. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 105,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
