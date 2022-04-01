Hxro (HXRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $452,304.00

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Hxro has a market cap of $138.91 million and $452,304.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00037121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00109255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,208,616 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.