Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 18,170,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of HYLN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $13.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

