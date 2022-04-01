I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Cut to $80.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 392.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in I-Mab by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 240,741 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 116.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

