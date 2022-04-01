I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Cut to $80.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 392.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.
NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47.
About I-Mab (Get Rating)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
