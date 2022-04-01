IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.15.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $102.51. 694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,586. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $93.60 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after buying an additional 1,010,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $94,008,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $70,705,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

