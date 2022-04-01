ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

ICUI opened at $222.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.30. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 27.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 98.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 26.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in ICU Medical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

