Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in March

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,664,800 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 2,802,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,665.8 days.

Shares of IDRSF stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

