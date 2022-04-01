IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $27.56. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 82,890 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 742.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $867.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

