Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IKNA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of IKNA opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

