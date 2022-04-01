Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.91.
ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,343. Illumina has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.23.
In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.