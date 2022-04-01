Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

