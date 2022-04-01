Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,916.50 ($25.10).

IMB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,670.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,614.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87). The company has a market cap of £15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39.

In other news, insider Simon Langelier purchased 47 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($21.47) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,009.08).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

