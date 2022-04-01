Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Raised to $29.00 at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on IRT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.
NYSE:IRT opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $27.26.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
