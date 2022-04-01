Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Raised to $29.00 at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on IRT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

NYSE:IRT opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

