Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

IBA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrias Bachoco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

About Industrias Bachoco (Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.