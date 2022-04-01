Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. 16,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period.

IBA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrias Bachoco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About Industrias Bachoco (Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.