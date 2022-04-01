Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 220,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,740. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after buying an additional 746,032 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

