Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ingevity by 1,081.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after acquiring an additional 403,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $23,396,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ingevity by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

