Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IMKTA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,703. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.84%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 26.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

