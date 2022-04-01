Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INE shares. CSFB set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

INE stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.57 and a twelve month high of C$23.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.21.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$202.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

