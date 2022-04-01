Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IOSP. StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innospec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average is $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innospec news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $196,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 23.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Innospec by 15.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,319 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

