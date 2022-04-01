Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0100

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $69,027.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

