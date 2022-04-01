Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INO. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of INO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,852. The stock has a market cap of $836.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 165,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

