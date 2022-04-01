Insider Buying: ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) Insider Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) insider Paul Meader acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £22,750 ($29,800.89).

Paul Meader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Paul Meader bought 921 shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £598.65 ($784.19).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments stock opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.91) on Friday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

