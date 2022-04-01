Insider Buying: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Acquires 12,600 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Workhorse Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $758.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.70.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.
About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
