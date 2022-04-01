Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CAO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $181.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.18. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.89 and a 52-week high of $184.97.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Assurant by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

