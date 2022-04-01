Insider Selling: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Sells £81,917.68 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($107,306.37).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($197.20).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.59).
Shares of CNA opened at GBX 80.08 ($1.05) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.38. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
