Insider Selling: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Sells £81,917.68 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($107,306.37).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($197.20).

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.59).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 80.08 ($1.05) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.38. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNA. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.18).

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.