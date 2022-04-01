Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) COO Sells 24,289 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd James Edlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00.

Entegris stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,253. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after acquiring an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after acquiring an additional 758,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

