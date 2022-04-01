Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells 663 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $61,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $94.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KALU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.