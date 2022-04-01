Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,484,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,062,080.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow bought 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow bought 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow bought 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow bought 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

Shares of PNE opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$387.07 million and a PE ratio of 4.96. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.