Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells 6,170 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $487,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24.

PSMT opened at $78.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.