Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $791.76

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 791.76 ($10.37) and traded as low as GBX 690 ($9.04). Instem shares last traded at GBX 690 ($9.04), with a volume of 3,796 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 682.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 790.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.40 million and a PE ratio of 94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

In other news, insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 12,500 shares of Instem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.76), for a total value of £93,125 ($121,987.16).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

