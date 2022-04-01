Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Integer stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.57. 199,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.33. Integer has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Integer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
