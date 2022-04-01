Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Integer stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.57. 199,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.33. Integer has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Integer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

