Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Inter Parfums Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.