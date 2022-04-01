International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a positive rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 136,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.