International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $131.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

