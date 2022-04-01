International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.20.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,742. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

