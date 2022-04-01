International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $165.48

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.48 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 173.60 ($2.27). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.27), with a volume of 2,538,219 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of International Public Partnerships in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

