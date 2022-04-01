inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 74,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get inTEST alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 671,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 68,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.