Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,017,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

