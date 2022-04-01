Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 360,517 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $49.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,270.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 76,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

