Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGI. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.51 and a fifty-two week high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

