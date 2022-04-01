Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 98,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

