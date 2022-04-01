Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Weir Group (WEIR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Weir Group (LON: WEIR) in the last few weeks:
- 3/28/2022 – The Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,190 ($28.69) price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,240 ($29.34) to GBX 2,190 ($28.69). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,980 ($25.94) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – The Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/3/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,160 ($28.29) to GBX 2,030 ($26.59). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – The Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/9/2022 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,160 ($28.29) to GBX 1,945 ($25.48). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/31/2022 – The Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,470 ($32.36) price target on the stock.
LON:WEIR traded up GBX 42.14 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,683.14 ($22.05). 716,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,702.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,719.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,381 ($18.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.
