IQE (LON:IQE) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IQE to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60 ($0.79).

Shares of LON IQE opened at GBX 33.80 ($0.44) on Wednesday. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a market cap of £271.84 million and a PE ratio of -338.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.30.

In other news, insider Victoria Hull bought 231,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £73,981.44 ($96,910.45). Also, insider Andrew W. Nelson bought 4,126,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £1,485,654.12 ($1,946,101.81).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

