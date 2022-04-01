IRISnet 1-Day Volume Tops $3.43 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0686 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $86.41 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046649 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.82 or 0.07259445 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,333.32 or 0.99761317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00045784 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,070,311,260 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,312,712 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

