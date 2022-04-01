iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $121.21

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.21 and last traded at $121.26, with a volume of 6476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.05.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.60.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
