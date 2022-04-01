iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $121.21

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.21 and last traded at $121.26, with a volume of 6476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.60.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEI. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.