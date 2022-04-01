iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,589,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 98,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,460,181 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

