iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 4.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $138,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. 4,158,088 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49.

