iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,829,000 after acquiring an additional 527,145 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 490,888 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 463,873 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,398,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.52. 1,870,969 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

